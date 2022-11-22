I'm A Celeb's Mike Tindall talks 'divorce' following tough day in camp

I'm A Celeb star Mike Tindall revealed his sadness at Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver's exit from camp this week.

In Tuesday's instalment of the ITV show, the former rugby player said he felt like he'd been through a "divorce" following the departure of the actress, whom he refers to as his "camp wife".

WATCH: I'm A Celeb's Mike Tindall reveals 'boozy' first date with wife Zara

In the moments after Sue left the jungle, Mike, whose real wife is Zara Tindall, took to the Bush Telegraph to share his disappointment over losing Sue. "It's a tough morning," he said. "It's almost like I've gone through a divorce and a political break up in one sitting. I lost my camp wife and the Odds and Sods lost their deputy, which left a vast hole."

While Sue was surely sad to be leaving her fellow contestants behind, she was glad to resume normal life outside of the jungle.

Detailing her experience on Tuesday's Good Morning Britain, she said: "You are literally looking at the sun and trying to figure out what time of day it is and where the sun is in the sky, you’ve lost all track of time, you’re sleep deprived, you don’t know what time you’re going to bed, you don’t know what time you’re getting up, so it’s very disorientating and I don’t think you realise that when you watch the show."

Mike called Sue Cleaver his "camp wife"

She added: "I mean, I've watched the show from the beginning, I've been the best armchair critic there could be but until you’re actually in there it’s hard, it's a really hard slog."

Upon her exit from the jungle, Sue paid a sweet tribute to her "camp husband". "We just connected instantly, we have a similar sense of humour. He's been my bro in there," she said of Mike.

"He has been such a support and he is such a hugger. He gives a great hug, he is a rugger hugger and a top man, a lovely lovely man."

I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! watch the next live episode Wednesday at 9.00pm on ITV1 and ITV Hub.

