9-1-1: Lone Star fans worry as Marjan missing from season 4 update Is this character going to be okay in season four?

9-1-1: Lone Star fans have shared their concerns after a new snap of the cast revealed that a key character was missing from the photo - and the set was a big giveaway as to why.

MORE: 9-1-1 fans emotional over episode eight – but have same complaint

Ronen Rubinstein, who plays TK Strand, shared a photo of the '126' family in honour of Thanksgiving, but it looks like he might have given something away! Replying to the photo, one person wrote: "From a hospital set.. you’re doing this on purpose!" Another person wrote: "HAPPY THANKSGIVING BUT WHY ARE WE IN THE HOSPITAL."

Loading the player...

WATCH: TK and Carlos are making things official on the hit show!

Another person added: "Are we just ignoring that this is a hospital set!?" A third eagle-eyed fan added: "We’ll let’s see…..in a hospital, and the only one missing in this pic is Marjan…..let the speculation begin."

Where is Fire Fox?!

While some fans pointed out that Natacha Karam, who plays Marjan Marwani in the hit show, could have been taking the photo, others speculated that it might mean that her character is in peril in the new season.

Marjan is a beloved member of the 126 family!

Marjan isn’t the only character that fans have been worried about, as Brian Michael Smith also hinted that Captain Strand could be killed off in the new season! Sharing a clip of Mateo, TK and Nancy all looking very serious while dressed in protective gear, including helmets, Brian can be heard singing: "What’s going to happen to Captain Strand? What’s going to happen to Captain Strand? Judd doesn’t know! No one knows. What’s gonna happen to Captain? No one knows, but we’re waiting to find out!"

Exclusive: 9-1-1: Lone Star's Ronen Rubinstein weds Jessica Parker Kennedy in intimate farm wedding

Exclusive: 9-1-1 Lone Star's Natacha Karam talks season three's 'personal drama' and challenging her own expectations

He captioned the clip: "What’s gonna happen to captain?! You’re gonna have to hold on til Jan. 17th to find out when Season 4 of @911lonestar premieres." Count us in!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.