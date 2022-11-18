9-1-1: Lone Star new post worries fans that character will be killed off in season 4 There can’t be the 126 without this guy!

9-1-1: Lone Star is full of action and, as fans of the Fox drama might know, no character is safe from being killed off! A new clip shared by Brian Michael Smith has hinted that a major character could be killed off in the new season, and fans are definitely concerned!

MORE: 9-1-1 fans emotional over episode eight – but have same complaint

Sharing a clip of Mateo, TK and Nancy all looked very serious while dressed in protective gear, including helmets, Brian can be heard singing: "What’s going to happen to Captain Strand? What’s going to happen to Captain Strand? Judd doesn’t know! No one knows. What’s gonna happen to Captain? No one knows, but we’re waiting to find out!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Is Captain Strand going to be okay in the new season?

He captioned the clip: "What’s gonna happen to captain?! You’re gonna have to hold on til Jan. 17th to find out when Season 4 of @911lonestar premieres."

Owen is always getting into trouble!

Captain Owen Strand is played by Rob Lowe, and as the main character of the hit show, we’re hoping that Brain is only teasing fans with the tense new clip! However, fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "So since the writers failed in killing Owen last season, they are going to try again this season? Poor Owen!"

Exclusive: 9-1-1: Lone Star's Ronen Rubinstein weds Jessica Parker Kennedy in intimate farm wedding

Exclusive: 9-1-1 Lone Star's Natacha Karam talks season three's 'personal drama' and challenging her own expectations

What do you think?

Another person added: "If Captain Strand is going to have a bad day on my birthday, I'm both worried and excited because I like watching Rob Lowe go through turmoil. Beautiful, blue-eyed actorly turmoil." A third person added: "What happens?? Does have to do with the extremist stuff like close to an explosion?" We’ll have to wait and find out!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.