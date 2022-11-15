9-1-1 fans emotional over episode eight – but have same complaint What did you think of the episode?

9-1-1 fans were in tears following season eight on Monday night thanks to Eddie's relationship with his son Christopher – they grow up so fast! In the episode, Christopher is attending his first dance – and has a crush on a girl at school – and viewers were loving the father and son dynamic.

Exclusive: 9-1-1's Oliver Stark opens up about vulnerability and why it's okay to cry

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "You’re emotional! I’m emotional! Everyone’s emotional! #911onFOX," while another person added: "Eddie getting emotional about Chris growing up i will never move on from here." A third person added: " EDDIE FINDING OUT CHRIS MIGHT HAVE A CRUSH," with tear emojis.

WATCH:

While fans loved the interactions between Eddie and Christopher, many were unhappy with the lack of interactions between Eddie and Buck, with some suggesting that the writers held back on their friendship. One person wrote: "911 writers after actively ignoring the fact that Buck and Eddie are best friends to avoid Buddie shippers and hearing ppl complain every Monday."

How cute were these scenes?

Another person added: "Don't get me wrong i LOVE the buck/hen bestieism & I'd be very happy to see more Eddie/Chim too but... it feels like they're laying it thick with the buck/hen to avoid having Buck/Eddie in the same room it's like they're not even friends anymore," while another person tweeted: "The 911 writers completely forgetting buck and Eddie are even friends i just have to laugh at this point so i don’t get upset anymore."

Exclusive: 9-1-1: Lone Star's Ronen Rubinstein weds Jessica Parker Kennedy in intimate farm wedding

Exclusive: 9-1-1 Lone Star's Natacha Karam talks season three's 'personal drama' and challenging her own expectations

This isn't the first time fans have discussed their relationship, as fans discussed the lack of 'Buddie' scenes as Eddie finally discussed the tsunami and didn't mention Buck, despite being saved by him.

What do you think of their friendship this season?

One person wrote: "I feel like we're seriously lacking in the Buck and Eddie scenes like they shared two words this entire ep. When are they going to actually talk again? Like I can't tell if it's intentional or just weird," while another added: "It's very evident this season that they have created distance in Eddie and Bucks storyline. [In] previous seasons these two were so intertwined in each other's lives and now it's just non-existent almost."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.