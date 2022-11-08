9-1-1 fans saying the same thing about 'Buddie' in season five episode seven Viewers have taken to Twitter to complain

It's no secret that 9-1-1 viewers are desperate for fan-favorite characters Evan Buckley and Eddie Diaz, AKA 'Buddie', to get together on the procedural drama.

However, following Monday night's episode, fans took to Twitter to express their confusion over the lack of dialogue between the pair.

One person wrote: "I feel like we're seriously lacking in the Buck and Eddie scenes like they shared two words this entire ep. When are they going to actually talk again? Like I can't tell if it's intentional or just weird," while another added: "It's very evident this season that they have created distance in Eddie and Bucks storyline. [In] previous seasons these two were so intertwined in each other's lives and now it's just non-existent almost."

A third fan tweeted: "I'm not saying that Eddie and Buck have to be together, I'm just saying that they have had the perfect relationship in front of them but keep messing with them with useless storylines."

A number of fans also took to Twitter to question why Eddie didn't mention the fact that Buck saved his son, Christopher, from drowning while talking about the huge tsunami that hit the Santa Monica Pier back in season three.

Fans want to see more of 'Buddie' on 9-1-1

One person tweeted: "So you're gonna have Eddie talk about the worst day of his life and what happened with the Tsunami and not mention Buck?" while another tweeted: "You're telling me Eddie had an entire convo about Christopher being trapped on the pier and no mention of how Buck saved him."

A third fan commented: "Them making Eddie bring up Chris getting stuck in the tsunami and 'he survived' but not bringing up Buck saving him. It's like they’re going out of their way to not make them talk to/about each other," while another expressed their disappointment, adding: "I can't believe we finally got Eddie talking about his and Chris' trauma and it wasn't with Buck. I may never forgive them for this."

