I'm a Celebrity contestant Matt Hancock has made a surprising decision after coming in third place during the series finale.

The former Health Secretary, who was beaten to the post by runner-up Owen Warner and winner Jill Scott, bowed out of taking part in TV interviews on Monday following his exit, Susanna Reid revealed.

WATCH: Jill Scott is crowned winner of I'm a Celebrity 2022

The broadcaster was hosting Monday morning's edition of Good Morning Britain alongside Ed Balls when she told viewers: "Matt Hancock has pulled out of doing any interviews. Why do you think that is?"

The presenters did not reveal the reason behind the decision, however, Ed replied by speculating that the MP was "probably tired". The politician's decision comes just a few days before the reunion special which will be hosted by Ant and Dec and traditionally features the entire cast. HELLO! has reached out to Matt's representatives for comment.

Matt came in third place

The one-off episode, which will air on Thursday, usually shows audiences what the celebrities have been up to since leaving the jungle.

Earlier in the week, Culture Club singer Boy George also avoided doing any usual TV interviews following his exit from the reality series.

Meanwhile, Matt did take part in the exit interview with Ant and Dec during Sunday night's final before the official winner was revealed.

Jill Scott won the 2022 series

The presenting pair was keen to ask the MP how he found the "grilling" from his fellow campmates. Admitting that it was something he expected, Matt said: "I was expecting that.

"Some of those grillings were really enjoyable and some were very emotional. I'm grateful we had grown-up conversations about things." He added: "I went into here to be totally myself as if the cameras weren't on."

Shortly after, Ant and Dec announced that Jill Scott was the winner of I'm a Celebrity 2022.

