Who is The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore's wife? 

Freddie Highmore is known and loved for starring as Dr. Shaun Murphy on the ABC drama, The Good Doctor. But how much do you know about his life off-screen?

Find out everything you need to know about his wife here…

Freddie, 30, is married to fellow Brit Klarissa Munz, who is a web designer. The pair reportedly met while he was starring on A&E's Bates Motel and crossed paths when he was studying at the University of Cambridge.

While Freddie undertook a degree in Spanish and Arabic, which he earned a double first in, Klarissa studied studied Theology and Religious Studies, according to Enstarz.com.

In 2021, the actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and announced his marriage. He said: "I'm not gonna jump up and down on the couch on the talk show and express my excitement that way. I know that you do that in America.

"But I'm happy as a Brit can be and I'm married to a very wonderful woman, so yes, I feel very happy."

Freddie plays Shaun on The Good Doctor

He also admitted that he was still getting used to being a newlywed, adding: "I just still can't get over the terminology and the vocab. Like, a 'married man' just sounds very old and 'my wife' sounds very possessive … So we don't really use that yet. But we just point to the rings and be like, 'Here, look. Draw your own conclusion.'"

The pair tend to keep their personal life out of the spotlight, with Freddie keeping private photographs away from his social media profiles.

As for Freddie's on-screen love life, his character Shaun is enjoying married life with Lea Dilallo. The pair finally tied the knot at the end of season four after their friendship developed into a romance.

The Good Doctor airs on ABC on Mondays at 10/9c.

