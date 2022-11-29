GMA's Ginger Zee supported by fans after hitting back at harsh fan letter See what the meteorologist had to say

Good Morning America star Ginger Zee has been praised by fans for hitting back at a viewer who criticized her use of grammar on the show.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the meteorologist shared a screenshot of an email she had received from a viewer named Judy, who criticized her pronunciation of certain words.

The email read: "I know you are an educated person, but I have one thing for you to consider and that is the pronunciation of gerrands [sic]. I can't imagine sending your children to school saying 'goen, comen, laughen,' etc. It's sooo wrong and yet you seem to drop the ings all the time."

It continued: "You are a remarkable, professional person and should consider being the best you can be and speaking as correctly to those who watch you. You are a role model."

She finished by adding: "Dropping the 'ing' and replacing it with 'en' is cutsie and the weather is not cutsie," before signing the email with "Judy".

I ADORE grammar police. Looking back through emails and Judy gave me a smile. #gerrands #thereisnoINGinbeingkind #cutsieweather pic.twitter.com/oSbupys1gV — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) November 28, 2022

Ginger hit back at criticism from a viewer

The 41-year-old, who has been a meteorologist on GMA since 2011, captioned the post: "I ADORE grammar police. Looking back through emails and Judy gave me a smile," adding the hashtags: "#gerrands #thereisnoINGinbeingkind #cutsieweather".

Fans were quick to show their support for the presenter in the comments, with one person writing: "I don't give those type of people the time of day. Keep up the good work of being a good scientist and being yourself," while another added: "Some people just have to have control!"

Ginger has been part of the GMA family since 2011

A third even corrected Judy's spelling, tweeting: "If Judy is going to give a lesson on gerunds, she should at least know how to spell the word," alongside a laugh face emoji.

Fellow ABC meteorologist Greg Dee also took to the comments section, writing: "There is no "is" behind "It's," Judy."

