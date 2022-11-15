GMA star Robin Roberts talks 'unfair situation' in new message

Fans of Good Morning America missed Robin Roberts in early November as she has been absent on the breakfast show after struggling from laryngitis. However, the star is now back to full health, and has now reached out to her fans on Instagram, sharing her 'Tuesday thoughts' with the 'glam fam'.

RELATED: Michael Strahan makes emotional appearance on show away from GMA

She said: "You may be in an unfair situation. You are doing the right thing but the wrong thing is happening. Don't worry because God sees the wrongs and he knows how to make up what you've been through and restore you to greater honor.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Robin Roberts shares glimpse into vacation with Amber Laign

"Nobody is going to know what you've been through. All they're going to see is you promoted, honored and doing great things, that's all they're going to see."

She followed her message with a prayer, saying: "And now the prayer for today, Father, thank you. Thank you that you are a God of Justice. You have seen everything, everything that we can gone through.

"Thank you that you know how to make up for the negative things we have faced. We believe and declare that you are working to restore us to greater honor… In Jesus name, amen… go out there and have yourself a blessed day and be a blessing!"

We love her morning messages!

Her fans were quick to respond, with one writing: "Thank you for this morning prayer, that’s exactly what my heart needed today," while another added: "Good morning Robin and Glamfam and GMA. We can not shocked and ask why at these things happen to me without realizing God already knew what is going to happen to us. Not realizing that God is already working on the next step in our lives. In Jesus Christ name Amen."

MORE: Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan prepare for milestone celebrations just days apart

MORE: GMA's Robin Roberts and girlfriend Amber Laign's $410k home for wholesome weekends

The star previously opened up about her recovery, saying: "Good morning. It is good to be back. And my voice is almost back. I have been battling Laryngitis since Sunday. I'd love to say it was because I was partying over the weekend, but it was just pickleball."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.