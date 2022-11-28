GMA viewers notice big change as Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos miss show The ABC daytime show had a shake-up at the start of the week!

Good Morning America fans tuned in to watch the ABC daytime show on Monday morning - but quickly noticed a change to the usual format of the program.

Instead of Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos, the main hosts were instead Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who filled in for the usual co-anchors at the start of the week.

This is because the trio were all off for an extended break following the Thanksgiving weekend.

While George and Michael were likely spending time with their families, Robin is currently on vacation in Key West, having flown out there on her birthday last Wednesday.

Robin had marked her 62nd birthday with her co-stars on the show, before leaving early to spend the rest of the day in her "happy place".

The popular TV star was joined by her partner Amber Laign, and has since been sharing photos from her sunny location on social media, including some gorgeous sunset photos on the beach.

GMA's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes held down the fort on Monday's show

George, meanwhile, enjoyed spending the weekend in New York with his wife Ali Wentworth and their daughters Elliott and Harper. Ali shared several photos from their celebrations on social media, and it looked like a great time was had by all.

Michael spent Thanksgiving with his loved ones too, and has since been busy promoting his fashion brand's latest collection, Michael Strahan Brand, on social media.

GMA has seen many anchors over the years, but George and Robin have been working together for over a decade, and recently were named the longest-running duo on daytime TV, working together now for 13 years on the ABC show.

Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos were all absent on Monday's GMA

Michael joined the pair in 2016 after leaving Live alongside Kelly Ripa to go full-time on the program.

The GMA anchors are incredibly supportive of each other and are often surprising their colleagues on air.

They celebrated Robin and Michael's birthdays earlier in the month, while George shone a spotlight on Amy and T.J. several weeks ago after they completed the New York Marathon.

Away from work it's no different either, and several GMA stars, including George, Lara Spencer and Amy, all attended Dr. Jennifer Ashton's wedding at the beginning of the month.

