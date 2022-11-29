Freddie & Jason: Two Men in a Tent - what are the filming locations? This is where the documentary starring Freddie Flintoff and Jason Manford was shot

Freddie & Jason: Two Men in a Tent will take viewers on a journey through nature as they camp in the British countryside.

The ITV documentary sees former cricketer Freddie Flintoff and comedian Jason Manford embrace the physical and mental challenges of living out in the wilderness.

Where is Freddie & Jason: Two Men in a Tent filmed?

The one-part programme, which shows stunning rural scenery, is filmed in north Wales. Precise locations captured in the episode include Snowdonia National Park, the market town of Ruthin market town and Holyhead's port.

According to ITV, Freddie, 44, and Jason, 41, go an “unforgettable wild adventure in the depths of Snowdonia”. They travel “from the coast of North Wales to the summit of Snowdon trekking and wild camping along the way”.

The channel added that the pair will immerse themselves in the “extreme wilderness experiences Snowdon has to offer – from camping on a cliff ledge suspended 20 metres above the crashing waves, catching their own lobsters and herding sheep in the Welsh hills; to foraging for vegetables, wild swimming in freezing temperatures and eventually climbing Wales’s highest peak”.

Speaking recently on his Absolute Radio show about the outdoor conditions, Jason said: "So it's freezing. Loud. These birds called like [expletive] and chuff, which were funny at one o'clock in the afternoon and are not funny now.”

The documentary was filmed in north Wales

The star continued: "And also it was dark for about two hours. One o'clock dark, four o'clock light again. Unbelievable. Anyway, it was an experience which I would never do again or recommend to a friend. But I enjoyed it."

Freddie is an ex-England cricket captain, while Jason has co-hosted The One Show and Children In Need. The programme airs on November 29th from 9pm to 10pm on ITV.

