BBC’s hit crime show Strike confirms season 5 airdate - and it’s sooner than you might think Holliday Grainger and Tom Burke star in the hit show

BBC’s hit crime drama Strike is returning for season five, and we can’t wait to reunite with Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott! The network has confirmed that the show will be returning on 11 December - so fans won’t have much longer to wait! Here’s everything you need to know about season five…

MORE: Claudia Winkleman reveals 'brutal' new role away from Strictly Come Dancing

The synopsis for the new series reads: "Private detective Cormoran Strike is visiting his family in Cornwall when he’s approached by a woman, Anna Phipps asking for help finding her mother, Margot Bamborough, who went missing under mysterious circumstances in 1974.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you caught up with Strike?

"Strike’s never tackled a cold case before let alone one forty years old, but despite the slim chance of success, he’s intrigued and takes it on, adding to the long list of cases that he and his partner in the agency Robin Ellacott are currently working on. Robin herself is also juggling a messy divorce and unwanted male attention as well as battling her own feelings about Strike.

"As Strike and Robin investigate Margot’s disappearance, they come up against a fiendishly complex case with a psychopathic serial killer and witnesses who cannot all be trusted. They learn that even cases decades old can prove to be deadly."

Ready for season 5?

So will Robin and Cormoran finally get together in season five? Chatting to BBC, Tom Burke, who plays Cormoran, said: "There is something very strong between them but he’s also processing a lot about his Aunt and Uncle in this series.

MORE: Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery to star in epic new thriller from Peaky Blinders creator

MORE: Douglas Henshall's Shetland replacement confirmed and fans have same reaction

"He allows himself to be a bit more vulnerable around her and he’s a little freer with how he feels about her too, partly because he’s been encouraged to by his family. It’s a weird mixture of feelings, he thinks it is incredibly dangerous for him and is trying not to feel those things."

Tom opened up about Cormoran's relationship with Robin in season 5

Holliday, who plays Robin, added: "They are firm friends now and I think that’s the difference from the previous series. Now there’s genuine friendship and trust. But it always gets to the stage, where they question if there is anything more and whether they should act on it."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.