Martin Compston's new drama The Rig trailer is here - and it looks seriously good A first look at the Prime Video series has been released

The trailer for Line of Duty star Martin Compston’s exciting new drama The Rig has been released.

A thrilling first look at the Prime Video series - which will launch on January 6th, 2023 - has been released.

WATCH: Trailer for new Prime Video drama The Rig has been released

The stellar cast of the The Rig also includes Iain Glen (Game of Thrones), Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek) and Mark Addy (White House Farm, Game of Thrones, The Full Monty). It tells the story of the Kinloch Bravo oil rig stationed off the Scottish coast in the dangerous waters of the North Sea.

When the crew are due to be collected and return to the mainland, a mysterious fog arrives and the rig is hit by tremors. They subsequently find themselves cut off from all communication with the shore and the outside world.

Viewers will see the crew try to discover what is going on. At the same time, a major accident occurs and they have to work out who among them that they can really trust.

According to the show’s press release “bonds are broken, allegiances formed and generational fault lines are exposed. The crew of the Bravo will be driven to the limits of both their loyalties and their endurance leading to a confrontation with forces beyond their imagination”.

The Rig will air on Prime Video in early 2023

The six-part series, partially filmed in Edinburgh, was written by David Macpherson and directed by John Strickland (episodes 1-3) as well as Alex Holmes (episodes 4-6). It will be available to all Amazon Prime Video subscribers.

Daisy Mount, development executive for UK Scripted Originals, denied to the Radio Times earlier this year about whether it was delayed due to its similarities with sea-based BBC drama Vigil, which also stars Compston. She insisted that it was actually because of its “heavy VFX” requirements.

