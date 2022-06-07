Top Gear star Freddie Flintoff is unrecognisable in throwback snaps – See photos The former cricketer has changed so much over the years

Top Gear revved back onto our screens this week, and as always, Freddie Flintoff was our favourite presenter on the show.

The former cricketer, who has created a series of hard-hitting documentaries, including one about his bulimia battle, often delights fans with trips down memory lane on his Instagram – astounding everyone with how different he looks in the throwback snaps.

Scroll down for some of the cutest - and most surprising - snaps of Freddie Flintoff - you won't be able to believe your eyes.

Freddie shared this throwback photo of himself from 1988 (pictured back row, 3rd from the right)

The Top Gear star shares a close bond with both of his parents, and back in 2019 he posted a team photo from his cricketing days, captioned: 'Lancashire Squad Primary 11 1988.'

The 44-year old revealed that the photo had been sent to him by his mum, telling fans: "Mum just sent me this from my 2nd season of 3 with Lancashire u/11's, the @lionesses manager Phil still has his pads on, he never let anyone else bat #toogood."

Freddie shares a close relationship with his family

We love this sweet throwback of Freddie and his family. Taking to Instagram in 2018, he captioned the shot: "Came across a picture I did for an interview when I was 20 and only just realised my dad's Jerry Springer and I'm a young John Candy."

Freddie is 20 in this old school snap

Freddie poked fun at himself in this photo of himself taken 20 years ago (left), comparing it to what an app on his phone said he looked like at 20.

The former cricketer captioned it: "The real me at 20 on the left compared to what face app says I looked like. Complete b*******"

Freddie also paid tribute to the late Shane Warne with a throwback photo, showing the pair of them in their cricket whites. "Still in disbelief, the greatest all-rounder in every sense," he wrote.

Freddie first went public about his struggles with bulimia in 2012 while filming Sky1's documentary Flintoff: From Lords To The Ring. Revealing that his battle with the disorder first began in 2001, Freddie explained that upon joining the England cricket team, he felt the pressure to keep his weight down, and almost 20 years later, he's still learning to cope.

"This is such a hard thing to define or even admit. For years I've managed to keep it hidden – it's not right, is it?" he said in the show. "I know it's not right."