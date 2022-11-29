Vardy V Rooney: A Courtroom Drama first look sees Rebekah Vardy on the stand Will you be watching the series?

Channel 4 has shared the first look at Vardy V Rooney: A Courtroom Drama - and it looks seriously good! The series, which is set to air in December, stars Natalie Tena and Chanel Cresswell as Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney and is based on the true-life 'Wagatha Christie' trial.

In the first look trailer, Rebekah is on the stand while being questioned by barrister Hugh Tomlinson QC, played by Michael Sheen, who asks her if she respects other people’s privacy, to which she replied: "Yes I do."

A series of first-look snaps also show Vardy and Rooney’s famous footballer husbands who accompanied them to court, with Dion Lloyd as Wayne Rooney and Márton Nagyszokolyai as Jamie Vardy.

Natalie Tena will play Rebekah

The official synopsis reads: "The two-part film recreates the high drama, high stakes High Court defamation case that followed, a case that had a huge impact on the lives of the two women at its heart and catapulted the two sparring legal teams into the spotlight, where much like Rooney and Vardy, their every move in the courtroom was dissected and scrutinised in the press.

Michael Sheen stars as Hugh Tomlinson QC

"Created from the real court transcripts, Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama will bring viewers all of the incredible and unbelievable moments from a case that kept the public and media gripped." We are so ready for this!

In late July, High Court Judge Justice Steyn ruled in favour of Coleen Rooney after significant evidence was deemed to be "substantially true". In her first interview since losing the Wagatha Christie libel case against Coleen, Rebekah said: "I will say that 'til I'm blue in the face. I did not do it."

