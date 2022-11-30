Sue Cleaver's latest photo with Zara Tindall leaves fans saying the same thing The I'm a Celebrity star took to social media

Sue Cleaver sparked a sweet fan reaction with her latest social media update on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the I'm a Celebrity star posted a string of candid snaps from the contestants' celebratory dinner down under. In one particularly touching photo, Sue cosied up to Mike Tindall's wife, Zara.

Beaming for the camera, mum-of-three Zara, 41, sweetly wrapped her arms around Sue in a touching display of friendship. Dressed up to the nines, Princess Anne's daughter donned a vibrant green dress which she teamed with a pair of timeless gold hoops.

Sue, 59, meanwhile, opted for a chic black lace top featuring capped sleeves. She elevated her smart getup with a touch of glamorous makeup.

Sue and Zara appeared in high spirits

Sharing an insight into their lavish evening, Sue captioned her photos: "About last night… Just a handful of pics from the wrap party… #imaceleb #soreheads".

Fans raced to heap praise on the unlikely duo, with one writing: "Look like sisters," followed by a red heart emoji. "Their eyebrows are the exact same shape for both camp wife & wife," remarked a second follower, whilst a third added: "Look so similar!"

Mike was the eighth star to be eliminated from the jungle

Other fans mourned the end of this year's triumphant series. "The best I'm a Celeb celebrities ever, I'm still turning the tv over at 9pm thinking it's on but it's not," lamented one, whilst a second gushed: "Aw we're going to miss you all on the box, best year of I'm a celebrity!!".

Sue's royal update comes after former rugby player Mike enjoyed a heartwarming reunion with his family. After a three-week stint in the Australian jungle, the doting dad appeared to relish his sweet reunion with wife Zara and their three children, Mia, eight, Lena, four and 20-month-old son Lucas.

The loved-up couple tied the knot in 2011

In a bid to unwind, the family enjoyed a fun-filled day out at Sea World on Sunday. At one point, doting dad Mike planted a kiss on his youngest daughter Lena, who was no doubt chuffed to be back in the arms of her dad.

On Monday's Good Morning Britain, Mike opened up about his loved ones, saying that the "hardest thing" about partaking in the show was being away from Zara and their three children for three weeks.

