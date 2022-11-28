Zara Tindall inadvertently reveals brother Peter Phillips' living arrangements post-divorce

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! star Mike Tindall has now left the jungle and will be soon heading home with wife Zara, who was waiting for him on the bridge when he exited the ITV show.

The royal couple have given an interview to Vogue Australia, giving fans a glimpse into their wholesome home life at Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate, and the chat also revealed that Zara's brother Peter Phillips still lives with his ex-wife Autumn.

The author of the article explained: "As well as Princess Anne and her husband, Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, their neighbours on the estate in various other properties are Zara's brother Peter, his former wife Autumn and their children Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10."

Peter and Autumn reached a divorce settlement in 2021 after announcing their separation first in February 2020.

The family all reside on the same estate

A statement released at the time of their decision to divorce read: "Both Peter and Autumn will remain in Gloucestershire to bring up their two children where they have been settled for a number of years. Peter and Autumn have requested privacy and compassion for their children while the family continues to adapt to these changes."

It was rumoured that Autumn may have since had intentions to return to her hometown of Canada, however, it seems this recent interview has confirmed her presence in the UK, remaining near her ex-husband and ex-mother-in-law.

Peter is still living with his ex-wife Autumn

It's not the first time that royal exes have remained living together harmoniously as Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson have been doing so for years.

Zara and Mike's insightful interview also revealed that Princess Anne has her own "party barn" on the vast estate which were sure all the royals make full use of for various events.

The piece read: "At the centre of the farm is a converted barn known to all as 'the party barn' with a bar and catering facilities, giant screen and lounges that combine to make it the perfect setting for a gathering of old friends."

