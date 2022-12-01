Michael Strahan continues arranged absence from show amid Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes shake-up The star has been enjoying time away for a week

It appears as if Good Morning America can't shake off the absences and shake-ups between their hosts, as Michael Strahan has yet to return to his usual hosting duties due to pre-arranged plans - and fans are missing him.

The star is usually next to Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos early weekday mornings, but Thursday, 1 December's episode saw him replaced with Whit Johnson instead.

He has not been back on the news desk all week with his usual co-hosts having also been absent on Monday for an extended holiday break too.

They were replaced with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who are now reported to be engaging in an off-screen relationship with one another.

Michael is certainly missed by his co-workers however, and after sharing a cozied up selfie from home on his Instagram, fellow GMA host Lara Spencer called him out in the comments by writing: "I'd say....... get back to work. We miss you," after he asked what he should caption his beanie-clad selfie.

The former football player's absence comes less than a day since GMA was marred with co-worker drama, after Page Six reported hosts Amy and T.J. were having an affair.

The star had fans and co-workers alike eager for his return after his latest selfie

Both stars are married, T.J. to lawyer Marilee Fiebig and Amy to actor Andrew Shue, though it was reported that they began their relationship in March, when they started training for the New York City marathon together.

The pair completed the 26.2 miles in early November, starting off in Staten Island and finishing off in Central Park. They ran side-by-side, and posed together at the finish line.

The pair were open about their on and off screen friendship prior to the affair revelation

Photos and videos obtained by Page Six and Daily Mail see them on apparent dates in New York City, and off on a weekend getaway in upstate New York ahead of Thanksgiving.

Both, who each have two daughters, have since deactivated their Instagram profiles.

