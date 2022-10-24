Michael Strahan absent from GMA again - what's keeping him busy The star has had several absences this season

Michael Strahan fans unfortunately can't catch a break, with him missing from his usual Good Morning America desk again on Monday, 24 October.

MORE: GMA's Michael Strahan stuns fans with divisive meal choice

The star has been raising questions as of late as he racks up absences on the show, and he most recently hosted yet another show on ABC's rival network, NBC.

Longtime host T.J. Holmes took over his spot for the morning, and it is unclear if he will be doing so for more than just on Monday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michael Strahan reveals incredible underground man cave

MORE: GMA's Michael Strahan touches on agonizing family loss in emotional message from inside home

Michael's fellow hosts George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts were in their usual spots on the GMA news desk, though they did not let their viewers in on why their co-host was missing and for how long it would be.

It's not the first Monday he has had to step away from the show, and some have pointed out the current football season as the reason why.

Aside from his morning show gig, during football season, which runs from September to January, the father-of-four presents NFL coverage on Fox Sports, and was surely busy with Sunday Night Football.

All of the hosts' total absences have been pointed out on Twitter

Fans took to social media to note his absence, writing: "Michael Strahan is missing again," and a GMA attendance tracker account noted that he has been so far on for 66% of the year's episodes.

MORE: Michael Strahan shares update from home life - and GMA co-star Ginger Zee has the best reaction

MORE: GMA's Michael Strahan gave a sweet shout-out to his former team ahead of hosting very different show

Though he has been an ABC staple for nearly ten years, having joined GMA in 2014, he recently appeared on a totally different, and some might say rival, network as he was part of an episode of Jeopardy! last Monday, where he tested contestants on his new skincare line.

Michael recently appeared on ABC's Jeopardy!

He announced his appearance on his Instagram, saying: "Hey there! It's Michael Strahan and tomorrow yours truly will be on Jeopardy!. I'll be presenting clues all about skincare in celebration of my new men's skincare line and grooming line, Michael Strahan Daily Defense.

"So put on your best face mask, tune in, and see how you'll glow," he told fans.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.