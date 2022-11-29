Simone Biles surprises fans with exciting baby news: 'I'm so proud' The American gymnast shared a heartwarming photo from the delivery suite

Simone Biles warmed the hearts of her 6.7 million Instagram followers on Monday as she shared her family's exciting baby news.

Taking to social media to mark the exciting new arrival, the American gymnast shared a sweet photograph of herself cradling her newborn niece. In a doting caption, the 25-year-old penned a tribute to her brother and sister-in-law, introducing their newborn to the world. "My precious little niece made her debut Friday. I’m so proud to be your TT & I’m excited to spoil you!"

"Congrats to my brother @rbiles2 & sister-in-law @ivfbelieveinbabybiles," added the Olympic gold medallist.

Fans were quick to comment on her post congratulating the Biles family, but several were left surprised, thinking the newborn was actually Simone's. "I thought you had a baby for a second!" penned a fan, as another agreed: "Me too! I thought she was going to say her prior month’s pics were old ones to give her privacy."

Simone shared a photo of herself cradling her newborn niece

While she didn't have her own birth announcement to share, Simone did appear to be one of the first to visit the new arrival, sharing photos from inside the delivery suite.

Her brother Ron later shared photos of his daughter on his personal Instagram account, revealing her name is Ronni Louise Biles.

"Hello world, meet my little daughter who has FINALLY made her debut. Ronni Louise Biles my precious and gorgeous little girl. She was born on 11/25/22 at 7:52am, weighed 4.1lbs, and is 17” inches long. She may be small but TRUST ME she’s a mighty little one. I’m so in love, happy, and relieved both my ladies are doing well," penned Ron.

The new father added: "I can’t thank each of you enough. To everyone who has called, texted, supported, and prayed for our little girl during this challenging journey your love and support truly means the world to us and especially me."

Simone's niece Ronni Louise Biles weighed 4.1lbs at birth

Simone shares an incredibly close relationship with half-brother Ron Jr., who is the nephew of her adoptive grandparents.

"Growing up, my biological mom was suffering from drug and alcohol abuse and she was in and out of jail," Simone said during her time on Dancing With The Stars.

"I never had a mom to run to. I do remember always being hungry and afraid. At 3 years old, I was placed in foster care… Whenever we had visits with my grandpa, I was so excited," she shared.

