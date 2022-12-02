Did you know GMA star Michael Strahan is related to royalty? 

GMA star Michael Strahan is best known for being a TV personality on Good Morning America - but did you know that the former professional football player is actually related to royalty? Find out more…

In an episode of Finding Your Roots back in 2019, it was revealed that Michael is related to King Charlemagne, the King of the Franks and the first Emperor of the Romans in the year 800. As such, he is also related to Charles II, King of France, as well as Kings Henry I, II and III. Wow!

According to historians on the show, Michael is a direct descendant, with Charlemagne being his grandfather 39 times over. Michael tweeted about the news, writing: "I wonder if Great Grandpa x 39 aka King Charlemagne had a gap too! Wow maybe the gap is a sign of royalty, how about that to all the haters! #KingStrahan #RoyaltyGap."

Speaking about the revelation in the episode, Michael said: "I’m a King ya’ll! What! Oh my goodness. Unreal. I don’t know what I expected when I walked in here when I agreed to do this, but this is beyond anything that I would have expected. I know more about my family which blows me away, and I’m so thankful for this. I find out that I’ve come from the King of England… Amazing."

Fans were hugely impressed with the information, with one commenting: "Just watched the show and I’m proud that you’ve sprouted from Royalty!!!!" Another person added: "Hi Michael, it was a great episode. And guess what, we're cousins. I have a gap also. Charlemagne was my 29th Great Grandfather, and I have Bishop in my family, but they were of German origin and not English."

Another person added: "What a wonderful experience for you. It is so important to know 'from where you come'. The strength and character that runs in your blood is admirable. It must have been great to share this with mom and dad. Also for your children to understand the lineage that formed special Michael Strahan."

