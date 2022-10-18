Michael Strahan shares update from home life - and GMA co-star Ginger Zee has the best reaction We’re going to have to try out this recipe!

Michael Strahan often updates his Instagram followers with insights into his personal and professional life - and recently shared a snap of one of his favourite dinners - and his GMA co-star Ginger Zee had something to say about it!

MORE: Inside Michael Strahan’s public fall out with former co-star Kelly Ripa

Posting a snap of a delicious-looking chilli meal along with the recipe so that his fans could also try the dish, Michael wrote: "It’s always Chili SZN in the Strahan house!! All organic and gluten-free ingredients: Dairy free/vegan sour cream + cheddar cheese, Sprinkle of Chopped chive + spring onion, Gluten-free, dairy-free, grain-free almond flour 'cornbread’ #ChefBoyarStray."

Loading the player...

WATCH: A look at the sweet relationship between Michael Strahan and his four kids

Replying to the post, Ginger wrote: "Oh that cornbread you know I need to try it," accompanied by a heart-eyed emoji. Fans agreed, with one replying to Ginger: "@ginger_zee I’m with you on that comment!!" Another person added: "1st thing I said ..Let's us know Ginger."

Fans were also quick to comment on the snap, with one writing: "Aren’t you from Texas? You know there should not be any beans in that chilli," while another added: "Almond flour cornbread, interesting. I'll have to try that. Looks good."

We want to try the recipe!

Michael is having a very busy time at the moment after recently presenting on Jeopardy! on top of his regular TV show, Good Morning America. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, he said: "Hey there! It's Michael Strahan and tomorrow yours truly will be on Jeopardy!.

MORE: Michael Strahan brands himself a 'superhero' in fun video with Dwayne Johnson

MORE: Michael Strahan's GMA replacement teased in hilarious new post

"I’ll be presenting clues all about skincare in celebration of my new men's skincare line and grooming line, Michael Strahan Daily Defense. So put on your best face mask, tune in, and see how you'll glow." What can we say, he is a very busy guy!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.