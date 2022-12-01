9-1-1: Lone Star fans think Carlos is in trouble in season 4 due to worrying new snaps Protect Carlos at all costs!

9-1-1: Lone Star is set to return in January after a long way, and a sneak peek of season four has left fans worrying that something bad is going to happen to one of the fan-favourite characters, Carlos Reyes.

Ronen Rubinstein, who plays TK Strand, shared two first-look photos from the new series which showed TK looking very subdued while in uniform, and another one of TK teaming up with Carlos’ father, Gabriel Reyes, a Texas Ranger. In the shot, Gabriel appears to be reaching for his gun as he and TK walk past police tape - and it has led fans to think the same thing about the show - that Carlos is in trouble!

WATCH: 9-1-1 Lone Star releases seriously dramatic season 4 trailer

One fan wrote: "I love this still of Gabriel and TK. If it's them going to help Carlos it's a beautiful parallel to the time Carlos and Owen teamed up to help TK," while another person added: "Time to save my fiance with my father in law!" A third person wrote: "You’re not in your paramedic uniform and Gabriel has a gun! HURT CARLOS."

Another fan predicted: "TK AND GABRIEL SEARCHING FOR CARLOSSSSSSSSS SO TRUE." We can’t wait to find out!

Do you think this spells out trouble for Carlos?

The showrunner has already confirmed that TK and Carlos’ upcoming nuptials will be taking place in season four - so we don’t think Carlos will be in trouble for long. Confirming that the wedding would be in season four, Tim Minear told HELLO!: "The manner [the engagement] happens is very TK, very spur of the moment, but the things that his father said to him and all the stuff he has been through in the last year, and what he and Carlos have been through, I think TK needed to step forward and Carlos needed to step back a little bit."

Save Carlos!

He added: "They both weren't ready and in particular Carlos wasn't sure about TK given how flighty he was at the beginning of the season in breaking up with him. But by the time we get to this proposal they are both in a great space."

