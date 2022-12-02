Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share rare glimpse inside royal duties prior to stepping down The couple stepped down as working royals in 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a rare glimpse inside one of their final engagements at Buckingham Palace prior to stepping down in March 2020.

Among the candid snaps featured in Prince Harry and Meghan's explosive Netflix trailer, the royal couple included a poignant photo of themselves walking towards Buckingham Palace's Garden entrance.

The striking black and white photo appears to have been taken back in 2020, just months before Meghan and Harry announced that they were stepping down from royal duties.

Whilst the couple have remained tight-lipped about their docuseries entitled Harry & Meghan, their latest blockbuster trailer suggests that the Sussexes will discuss their departure from the royal family and their subsequent relocation to California.

Meghan and Harry inside Buckingham Palace

The "unprecedented and in-depth documentary series" will see "the Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story", Netflix have revealed.

Set to air later this month, the six-part series "explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution."

The couple tied the knot in May 2018

Starring in the one-minute trailer, Prince Harry said: "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," with Meghan later adding: "When the stakes were this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"

Elsewhere in the emotionally-charged trailer, Prince Harry and Meghan featured in a plethora of incredibly personal snapshots, shining a light on their fairytale romance, life away from the media and Meghan's pregnancy journey.

The docu-series is set to air later this month

The couple signed their multi-year $100million deal with the hugely popular streaming service giant back in 2020.

At the time, Meghan and Harry said: "Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us. [Netflix's] unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action."

