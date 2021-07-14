Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah interview receives Emmy nomination – reactions It was watched by 60 million people all over the world

The bombshell interview given by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Oprah Winfrey earlier this year has received an Emmy nomination.

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, which first aired in the U.S. on 7 March, and 24 hours later in the UK via ITV, was nominated in the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special category alongside four other nominees, which includes David Letterman's Netflix talk show and Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.

Fans of the couple and the iconic host were quick to react, with one writing on Twitter: "This is now officially an Emmy Nominated interview! Congrats to Oprah and her team and thank you to Harry and Meghan for being so vulnerable and open."

A second added: "Congrats to @Oprah #HarryandMeghan - they all deserve their flowers for having the courage to speak their truth."

This is Oprah's eighth Emmy nomination

"Congratulations to @Oprah, Harry and Meghan. Well deserved Emmy nomination," remarked another fan.

Oprah's 110-minute interview attracted more than 17 million viewers in the US and 11 million users in the UK. It was later distributed internationally to dozens of markets and was watched by a whopping 61 million around the world.

During the sit-down, which took place in an undisclosed location in Los Angeles, the pair opened up about the difficulties they faced during their time as senior royals, their lives in LA, and expecting their second child.

The couple are currently on paternal leave after welcoming a daughter together

One of the biggest revelations of the night was when the Duchess revealed that Prince Harry told her about a conversation with a family member where there were "concerns" over Archie's skin tone when he was born. She said: "There was a conversation with Harry about [Archie's skin colour] - what that would mean."

She didn't say who was behind the conversation, adding: "I think that would be very damaging to them... but those were conversations the family had with him. It was really hard to see those as compartmentalised conversations."

Prince William was asked about these accusations days later at an engagement. "We are very much not a racist family," he told the royal reporters.