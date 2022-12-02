Strictly's Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu left sobbing as they kick off musicals week The pair performed a Charleston

Strictly Come Dancing's Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu were left in tears after performing their Charleston on Friday night as they kicked off the quarter-finals.

MORE: Strictly star Hamza Yassin lived in his car for nine months - details

The pair took to the BBC ballroom to perform the routine to the Hot Honey Rag from Chicago and afterwards gained extremely complimentary comments from the judges – as well as their highest score of the competition.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu left in tears after gaining their highest score

While standing upstairs with Claudia Winkleman after performing, the dancing duo were bowled over with surprise after gaining a 38 overall and two tens from Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas. In one moment, the pair cuddled in shock and Carlos could be seen sobbing after being moved by the excitement.

After receiving the scores, Carlos was heard shouting out: "Thank you so much!" Molly told Claudia: "I'm so happy because I was really nervous. I felt like I was back in week one again! Opening the show especially on a week like this is such an honour.

MORE: Anton Du Beke's country bolthole with wife and twins – best photos

MORE: Strictly's Motsi Mabuse reveals surprising before-and-after photos we never expected

Molly and Carlos were emotional after performing

"I feel so blessed and grateful. Charleston for me looks like the dance that everyone finds the most fun, and I just wanted to do that, and I did!"

Fans were just as impressed with the routine and took to social media to share their praise. One fan tweeted: "OKAYYYYY MOLLY!

"I had very high expectations for that one and she smashed it! I loved the little mannerisms as an ode to Roxy and the musical as well as plenty of Charleston content. That costume is to die for too! #Strictly."

The pair gained 38 for their dance

A second wrote: "Molly - superb!! Swivel there too yessss. Very good performance #strictly."

A third added: "That was amazing! Well done Molly & Carlos!" as a fourth commented: "Molly and Carlos's Charleston was one of the best dances of this series. One of my fave ever. Definitely deserved more."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.