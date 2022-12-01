Strictly Come Dancing: All the contestants for the Christmas special revealed The contestants have been announced!

It's almost time for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special! Set to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day, the episode welcomes six brand-new celebrity contestants as they battle it out on the dancefloor in a bid to be crowned Christmas Champion 2022.

Taking part in the festive-themed special, six couples will perform a Christmas-inspired routine in front of our favourite Strictly judges – Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge Shirley Ballas.

But who's set to star in the Christmas special? We're revealing this year's celebrity contestants…

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2022 contestants

Rosie Ramsey

Rosie Ramsey will be battling it out in the Strictly ballroom this year alongside her dance partner, Neil Jones.

Famed for fronting the podcast 'Sh**ged. Married. Annoyed' with her husband Chris Ramsey, she also co-hosts The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show which is due to return for a second series next year on BBC Two.

Rosie Ramsey has been paired with Neil Jones for the Christmas special

Of her participation, the mum-of-two said: "I am thrilled to be dancing in this year's Strictly Christmas special! After watching my husband Chris compete a few years ago, I've been desperate to get on that dance floor myself! I also absolutely LOVE Christmas, and my partner Neil is lovely, so this is just perfect. Best. Christmas. Ever!"

Rickie Haywood-Williams

Rickie Haywood-Williams has been confirmed as one of this year's celebrity contestants, and he's been paired up with professional dancer Luba Mushtuk.

Rickie Haywood-Williams will be partnered with Luba Mushtuk

A DJ and presenter, he's known for helming the KISS FM breakfast show, as well as the 2016 series Bang on the Money, before moving to the BBC. He currently hosts BBC Radio 1's iconic Live Lounge show with Melvin Odoom and Charlie Hedges.

Speaking about the Christmas Special on the Footballers' Football podcast, Rickie said: "I have watched Strictly over the years and always said I'd be too scared to do it. But here I am ready to go for it, sequins n' all."

Alexandra Mardell

Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell is also in with a chance of being crowned the Strictly Christmas Champion this year.

Best known for playing Emma Brooker in the ITV soap opera, in 2019 she took home the British Soap Award for Best Newcomer and was nominated for both Best Newcomer and Serial Drama Performance at the National Television Awards. You might also recognise her from the ITV crime drama, Vera, in which she played Kelly Horton.

Coronation Street's Alexandra Mardell will be taking to the dancefloor

While announcing the news on BBC Radio 5 Live! Alexandra said:

"I've grown up with Strictly Come Dancing, and my Mum always said she'd love to see me on the show so this really is the best Christmas present I could give her. I can't wait to get into the training room and see what festive moves I can bring to the table!"

