Strictly Come Dancing reveals second celebrity in Christmas special line-up - see who it is! We can't wait for the festive episode!

Strictly Come Dancing has revealed radio DJ and presenter Rickie Haywood-Williams as the second celebrity taking part in this year's Christmas special.

MORE: Strictly's Ellie Taylor reveals her 2022 winner during tearful exit interview

The TV host, who is perhaps best known for BBC Radio 1's iconic Live Lounge show, will be partnered with professional dancer Luba Mushtuk.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Claudia Winkleman secret Strictly tears during show

On joining the festive episode, Rickie said: "I have watched Strictly over the years and always said I'd be too scared to do it. But here I am ready to go for it, sequins n' all."

The exciting news was announced on the Rickie, Melvin & Charlie show on BBC Radio 1 on Wednesday morning.

Before revealing his involvement, the presenter gave his co-hosts and listeners a chance to guess his big news. He gave them three clues, the first of which was: "This show went away for a lot of years and then returned to our screens."

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing's new dates following World Cup disruption revealed - see full schedule

Exclusive: Strictly star Janette Manrara on how Helen Skelton's 'emotional' journey has changed her

He then shared his second clue, saying: "This show is sometimes filmed by the sea," before playing an audio clip of the Strictly theme tune.

Rickie was the second celebrity announced for the Christmas special

Rickie, 42, joins five other celebrities in the line-up, including Rosie Ramsey, who is best known for her award-winning podcast Sh***ed Married Annoyed, which she hosts with husband, comedian Chris Ramsey.

The presenter, who will be partnered with Neil Jones, expressed her excitement in a statement. She said: "I watched Chris do it in 2019. I was insanely jealous. So as soon as I got asked to do this, I just grabbed it with both hands.

"[Chris is] giving me tips and he's just kind of understanding that it is difficult, but he could not dance at all when he started and he did so so well."

Rosie with her husband Chris Ramsey

All six celebs will take to the ballroom floor to perform a Christmas-inspired routine in the hopes of impressing judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, Head Judge Shirley Ballas, as well as the voting audience for a chance to win the coveted Glitterball trophy.

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.