Strictly's Motsi Mabuse reveals surprising before-and-after photos we never expected The Strictly Come Dancing judge had a powerful message to share

Strictly Come Dancing's glamorous judge Motsi Mabuse recently took to Instagram to share a powerful photograph in activewear detailing her recent transformation - but it's not what you expect.

Dramatic before-and-after photographs are often circulated on social media in a bid to inspire and encourage others, but Motsi's struck a different tone. Posting a photo to her Instagram account in aid of Asics #DramaticTransformation campaign, the 41-year-old shared an empowering side-by-side snap of herself, which was taken after just 15 minutes and nine seconds of exercise.

"I’m proud being part of @ASICS #DramaticTransformation to redefine before and after pictures this World Mental Health Day," Motsi penned in the caption, encouraging her fans to not fall for the unrealistic pressures of social media.

"Exercise transformation pics can damage our self-confidence and mental health, which is why I’m joining ASICS to encourage you to ditch the harmful before and after pics and celebrate the positive transformation that happens in our minds," she continued.

Motsi shared a powerful image to her Instagram account

Motsi, who was a professional dancer long before joining the Strictly Come Dancing team, knows all too well the unrealistic pressures of weight loss that tainted her dancing career.

Speaking to Prima earlier this year, the star detailed how she was once told to lose weight by a former dance teacher despite weighing less than eight stone at the time.

The glamorous Strictly judge was formerly a professional dancer

Now, the glamorous star and mother-of-one says she's learned "a healthy mind, body and soul" is more important.

Motsi explained she's always "struggled" and felt the pressure to remain a certain size as a professional dancer, but in recent years has learned to be more understanding of her own body.

Motsi joins Craig Revel-Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Anton du Beke on the judging panel

She said: "As a professional dancer, my weight was a constant struggle, too. There's so much focus not just on winning, but what you weigh.

"A teacher once told me to lose weight when I was only 50 kilos! Naturally, my body has changed since then, and my weight goes up and down."

