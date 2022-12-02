Strictly star Hamza Yassin lived in his car for nine months - details 

Strictly Come Dancing star Hamza Yassin has opened up about how he lived in his car for nine months while trying to find work after falling in love with the west coast peninsula of Ardnamurchan.

Chatting to The Sunday Post, the Countryfile presenter said: "I went on holiday to the west coast and fell in love with it. Two weeks later, I told my parents I had found where I was going to stay, came back and never left. I slept in my car for nine months looking for work and for a place to live."

He continued: "They thought it would be a two-week thing, a phase. My dad said, 'He will come 'back to us when his clothes are dirty and he wants more home-cooked food.' But the phase is nearly 11 years old now, it is not a phase anymore." Aw!

Hamza opened up about living in his car for nine months

Speaking to HELLO! Ahead of the show about the village, he said: "The family quickly knew and then the village knew. I live in a place with 150 people, the jungle drums went, are the rumours true?! They're all behind me, they're all supportive so really, really lovely to have that."

Helen Skelton added: "He’s got the most calming positive… he’s so zen. Have you heard about his lifestyle? He lives in a village in the middle of nowhere and clearly the whole village relies on him for everything. He does their shopping, he picks up their prescriptions. I think he’s one of those people put on earth to remind people how to behave. He’s such a nice man. But he hates dogs! He doesn’t, he doesn’t!"

