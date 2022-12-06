Matt Lucas announces departure from Great British Bake Off after three series Matt said it wa 'clear' he could not continue

Matt Lucas has confirmed that he is leaving Great British Bake Off on Channel 4. In an emotional message shared with fans on social media he thanked his co-host "Noelipops" and the judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith.

"Farewell Bake Off! It's been a delicious experience and I can't imagine a more fun way of spending my summers," he wrote. "But it's become clear to me that I can't present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects. So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else."

"I would like to give my warmest thanks and gratitude to everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4 and to Noelipops, Paul, Dame Prue, the crew and, of course, the wonderful bakers for welcoming me into the tent," he continued.

"I wish whoever takes over the very best and I can't wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won!"

"I’m going to miss you Matt, and so will the bakers," commented Paul while fans and friends alike were quick to wish him well with many former contestants praising him for his kindness.

Matt announced his departure with a statement

"Oh job well done!" wrote TV boss Russell T. Davies, while Kim Joy added: "I loved having you around on the new year episode! You put me at ease! You will be missed on bake off.

"Enjoy all your new adventures, I’m sure it will all be great. Maybe I’ll have to start watching the Fantasy Football."

Noel and Matt have hosted together for three seasons

Noel added: "Totally respect your decision Matt! But I will miss your spark in the tent and I will miss you channeling other characters at the drop of a hat like your brilliant Boris Johnson. I will miss your big smile and your sense of fun and silliness. I will miss our writing days in that ridiculous room with the high ceilings snd I will miss us giggling like naughty school boys when Paul say 'Eggy' in his Scouse accent.

"You were so lovely to work with and so kind to the bakers. Have fun on your next adventure and remember, 'It’s all about the show stopper'.

"Was a pleasure for me to work with such a wonderful comic talent and a lovely man to boot xx Look forward to your next adventures as a friend and a fan."

