Great British Bake Off: meet the partners of the judges and hosts Get to know the spouses of Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood, Noel Fielding and more

Whether they're new episodes or repeats, we love sitting down on the sofa to watch The Great British Bake Off. The heartwarming show has made household names out of its judges and hosts, but how much do you know about their lives away from the cameras?

From Prue Leith to Matt Lucas, keep reading to find out more about their previous and current relationships...

Prue Leith

Prue Leith has been married twice. The Bake Off judge's first husband, Rayne, was 20 years her senior and passed away in 2012, leaving Prue a widow at just 62. She was single for 14 years before finding love again with her partner, John Playfair, back in 2016.

Prue and her second husband John tied the knot in 2016

Now 82, Prue and clothes designer John only just moved in together in 2020 after living in separate homes for the first ten years of their relationship. In an interview with the Telegraph, she said of their new home: "John calls our new home our 'retirement home'. We have to face the fact that we're going to live together for the very first time. It just feels like the right time now."

Paul Hollywood

Paul Hollywood was married to the food writer Alexandra Hollywood for 20 years before they split in 2013 after it was revealed that the judge had an extramarital affair with his American Baking Competition co-star Marcela Valladolid.

Although they reconciled shortly afterwards, with Paul calling the affair "the biggest mistake" of his life, the couple - who share a teenage son together - split for a second time in November 2017. Since then, Paul, 56, has had a number of girlfriends and is thought to be dating pub landlady Melissa Spalding.

Paul and Alex Hollywood split for good in 2017

Noel Fielding

Noel Fielding has been with his partner, Radio X presenter Lliana Bird, for just over a decade. Together, the couple have two children. Dali, who is named after Noel's favourite artist Salvador Dali, was born in the spring of 2018 and their second daughter Iggy arrived in October 2020.

Noel and his wife Lliana have been together for more than ten years

Aside from her work as a radio presenter, Lliana is also a writer, actress, podcast host and co-founder of charities, including Help Refugees and The Kindly Collective. In the acting world, Lliana has appeared in a stage production of Fiddler on the Roof and in several episodes of Noel's sketch show The Mighty Boosh.

Matt Lucas

Presenter Matt Lucas prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, so not much is known about his current love life, although it is believed he is single. The Little Britain star was previously in a civil partnership with TV producer Kevin McGee, who tragically died in 2009, one year after the couple split.

Matt's ex-husband tragically died in 2009

Penning a heartfelt tribute to his ex-partner on Instagram on the ten-year anniversary of his death, Matt wrote: "I loved him more than anyone I've ever met, and still do. He was so funny and silly and clever and kind and handsome and his smile made my heart soar. We were together for nearly six years and he made me the happiest man on the planet."

Sandi Toksvig

Former presenter Sandi Toksvig has been with her wife Debbie Toksvig, a psychotherapist, for many years. The pair originally tied the knot in a civil ceremony back in 2007, and they renewed their vows when same-sex marriage was legalised back in 2014.

Sandi Toksvig and wife Debbie renewed their vows in 2014

At the time, she gushed about her wife to Pink News, saying: "I'd marry her every day if I could. I do have a confession to make, which is that I do not love Debbie as much today as I will tomorrow. Tomorrow, I will love her even more.

Every day, it just gets better and better." Sandi was previously in a long-term relationship with the mother of her three children, Peta Stewart.

