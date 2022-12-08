VIDEO: See the 5 most talked-about clips from episode one of Harry & Meghan Volume one of the Netflix documentary was released on Thursday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new documentary, Harry & Meghan, has gripped the world following the release of the first three episodes on Netflix. The episodes, which make up the first volume of their series, see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex open up and share very personal details about their lives.

Episode one alone was full of fascinating revelations, stories, and previously unseen photos of the couple and their children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana. Check out the video below to see the most talked-about moment from the first episode...

WATCH: The 5 most talked-about clips from the episode one of Harry & Meghan

Featuring previously unseen images and footage from their private life, the eye-opening programme shares the story of their high-profile love story and what challenges led them to make the decision to step back as senior royals.

Episodes two and three are also available now, and volume two will be released on Netflix on Thursday 15 December.

