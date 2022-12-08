Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland speaks out for the first time in Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary Watch the clip here…

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland made her TV debut in Prince Harry and Meghan's bombshell Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, which dropped on 8 December.

The 66-year-old yoga instructor appeared in front of the camera in the second episode of the series to help the royals tell their story and share her thoughts on their relationship.

"The last five years have been challenging," she said. "I'm ready to have my voice heard, that's for sure. A little bit of my experience as her mom."

When asked if she remembered when Meghan told her that she was dating the prince, Doria replied: "I do. When she told me, we were on the phone and she says, 'Mommy, I'm going out with Prince Harry,' and I started whispering, 'Oh my god!'

"She says, 'You can't tell anyone.' So from the beginning, it was very sort of, 'Oh my god, nobody can [know].'

She went on to detail her initial impressions of Harry when they were first introduced. "I remember when I first met him too," she said. "He was [this] 6'1 handsome man with red hair. Really great manners. He was just really nice and they looked really happy together. Like he was the one.

Doria revealed she was made to feel 'unsafe' by paparazzi

"Once it was announced that they were together, it seemed like a novelty," she added, before clips of 2016 newspaper front pages revealing the pair's relationship flashed on the screen.

Later on in the series, Doria revealed that she was being "stalked" by paparazzi when Meghan and Harry first got together, which made her feel "unsafe".

"I felt unsafe a lot," she explained. "I can't just go walk my dogs, I can't just go to work. There was always someone there waiting for me, following me to work. I was being stalked by the paparazzi.

"Once I pulled over and so [the paparazzi] pulled next to me and said, 'You know, I'm just trying to get a story. You can get a lot of money for this,' and I just looked at him and said: 'This is my child. I have nothing to say.'"

Meghan with her mother Doria

Doria has kept a relatively low profile until appearing in the documentary, which has caused quite a stir since the first trailer was released on 1 December.

Featuring previously unseen images and footage from their private life, the eye-opening programme shares the story of their high-profile love story and what challenges led them to make the decision to step back as senior royals.

