Archie talks for the first time in FIRST Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary Volume I dropped on 8 December

The first episode for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell Netflix series dropped on 8 December – and little Archie made a starring appearance.

The episode, which landed at 8am UK time, midnight Pacific Time in the US has been much anticipated by royal fans and followers for months. And the first of three episodes which dropped on Thursday did not fail to disappoint. Among many jaw-dropping moments in the first show, is a very sweet parenting moment, and fans were delighted.

Whilst the Duke and Duchess of Sussex rarely share pictures of their two children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, their firstborn featured in their eye-opening docuseries.

Alongside a spectacular Montecito sunset photo, Archie can be heard saying: "Well it's all done, beautiful." Although this is the first time we've heard their son speak, Prince Harry has previously revealed that Archie has a "little squeaky voice".

Elsewhere in episode one, viewers are treated to a sweet video clip of the youngster running carefree along the beach, bundled up in winter layers.

Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed Archie in 2019

The first three episodes of the docuseries aired on 8 December, with the final three due to drop on 15 December – the same day that the Princess of Wales will host her Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

Billed as a Netflix Global Event, the streaming giant has promised an "unprecedented and in-depth documentary series" over six episodes where Harry and Meghan "share the other side of their high-profile love story".

Netflix said the show "explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution."

The couple relocated to California in 2020

The first trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix series caused quite a stir when it dropped on 1 December, with the Duke stating: "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family."

Featuring previously unseen images and footage from their private life, the eye-opening programme shares the story of their high-profile love story and what challenges led them to make the decision to step back as senior royals.

A second trailer also saw Harry accuse the palace of "planting stories" and Meghan claimed that the royal family didn't protect her.

Harry & Meghan dropped on 8 December

The Sussexes signed a deal with Netflix in 2020, and although the exact worth is unknown, it is reportedly around $100million.

At the time, the couple said: "Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us." They added that Netflix's "unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action."

