Piers Morgan's Twitter response to Harry & Meghan docuseries goes viral The presenter shared his thoughts on Twitter

The Harry & Meghan docuseries has finally landed on Netflix, and as soon as it became available to watch, Piers Morgan was quick to share his criticism on Twitter. Taking to the social media platform within 23 minutes of the show's debut, he tweeted: "This is worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Something I didn't think was humanly possible. #HarryandMeghanonNetflix."

RELATED: Piers Morgan complains about voice being used in Harry and Meghan documentary trailer

Piers has been critical of the docuseries

Quickly going viral, the tweet has already received plenty of attention, with mixed reactions from users.

"Still watched it though!? Not even some of their loyal "fans" have watched it yet! Like a little child on Christmas morning waking up to watch it and tweet about it hey Piers!? Top Guilty Pleasure for you imo," replied one.

MORE: Meet Liz Garbus - the star behind the explosive Prince Harry and Meghan Markle docuseries

READ: Harry & Meghan: Meghan Markle addresses relationship with half-sister Samantha for the first time

"I'd pay a decent chunk of money to watch your reaction whilst watching this, it could be a Netflix show in itself," responded another. A vocal critic of the Netflix series, it's not the first time that Piers has voiced his negative opinions about the show.

Reacting to his voice being used in the trailer, earlier this week, Piers retweeted the footage and branded the use of his voice as exploitative.

The full tweet read: "BREAKING: Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite use my voice to flog their ghastly new series. I'm traumatised by this exploitation."

Harry & Meghan is now available to watch on Netflix

Sparking a divided reaction to his post, one Twitter user wrote: "Do you really have to comment on everything they do. Starting to sound like a really obsessed ex here. If you don't like what they do ignore them. Easy." Another person added: "Love it - hope you're getting paid for this."

Piers later retweeted another article which explained that Prince Harry had said there was a "war" against his wife, Meghan Markle. He commented: "Says the guy waging a relentless vicious public war against his own family. Harry's such a deluded spoiled manipulated brat."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.