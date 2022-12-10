Why isn't Strictly Come Dancing on tonight? The semi-final will air on Sunday

The Strictly Come Dancing final is fast approaching with less than two weeks to go until this year's winner lift the coveted Glitterball trophy. But before then, the contestants must compete in the semi-final, which has been moved from its usual Saturday night slot.

Find out when the programme is on this week and what to expect…

In another schedule shake-up, Strictly has been moved from its normal timeslot and will now air on Sunday 11 December at 7.15pm.

The episode, which will run for one hour and forty minutes, will see the remaining contestants perform two dances in the semi-final.

The results show will air the following day on Monday 12 December at 8.15pm, where one couple will be sent home.

Why has Strictly been rescheduled?

Helen and Gorka will be dancing in the semi-finals

The semi-final has been moved due to the coverage of the FIFA World Cup. This isn't the first time the show has been impacted by the football as the quarter final in last week's show took place on Friday 2 December, with the results airing on Saturday 3 December.

Who is dancing in the semi-final?

Battling it out for a place in the final are fan favourites Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal, alongside Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez, who are also in the running for the top spot.

Joining them are Will Mellor and Nancy Xu, as well as Fleur East and Vito Coppola.

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu also have a place in the semi-final, having been saved over Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima in last week's results show.

Kym Marsh was eliminated in last week's show

Speaking about her time on the programme after becoming the tenth celebrity to be sent home, Kym said: "Honestly I've loved every single second that I've been here. I never thought I'd get to this stage, in a million years.

"I have to say, it's all down to this man [Graziano] here, he is just wonderful and he will be my friend forever."

