Exclusive: Molly Rainford reveals Carlos Gu's candid comment on Strictly journey as she wins first ever award

On Monday night, Strictly Come Dancing star Molly Rainford caught up with HELLO! at the Variety Awards, where she took home the HELLO! Silver Heart Award for Outstanding New Talent. Speaking about her experience on Strictly so far, Molly said: "I'm having the best time ever. I think that's why I'm coming back fighting every week from that bottom two because I'm just loving it."

Reflecting on her introduction to the world of Strictly, Molly explained: "If you ask my partner, week one he probably would have said I don't think she can dance but he's a great teacher so he's done an amazing job."



Throughout the 2022 series, Molly has been partnered with professional dancer, Carlos Gu. Quickly becoming fan favourites, the night before the Variety Awards the pair had narrowly escaped the bottom two after finding themselves in the dance-off against Tyler West and Dianne Buswell.

Opening up about what it was like to dance at the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom, Molly added: "You know what, Blackpool is as amazing as everyone says it is. Honestly, it's just a different experience altogether. The feeling in that ballroom, you just feel like you're meant to dance in there. It's unbelievable."

Molly looked absolutely stunning as she walked the red carpet

Referencing the suspense-filled moment on the show, Molly joked:

"I don't know what is more nerve-wracking, the Strictly dance-off or speaking in front of you lot!"

She continued: "It's such an amazing opportunity to be receiving my first ever award in front of all of you guys, especially some people who were there right at the start, 'Hi Simon, hi Alesha, hi Amanda!' and also doing it for such an incredible charity like Variety.

Molly took home the HELLO! Silver Heart Award for Outstanding New Talent

I just want to say a massive, massive thank you to HELLO!. They've been such an amazing support and to be one of their rising stars of 2022, has opened so many doors and I think they might have manifested Strictly for me. I also want to give a massive shout out to my parents, because they are my biggest cheerleaders and this is just incredible."

As for her Christmas plans this year, one she's completed Strictly, Molly is looking forward to some rest and relaxation at home: "Just chilling with the family this year, I think that's what Christmas, for me, is all about," she said, "chilling with the fam, cosy, you know nights in, movie nights, the lot."

