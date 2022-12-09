Strictly's Molly Rainford shares surprising video with co-star - and fans react Molly has been preparing for the semi-final

It's been a busy week for the stars of Strictly Come Dancing as they gear up for the semi-final this weekend. Getting plenty of practice in for Sunday's show, Molly Rainford took to Instagram on Thursday to give fans a rare glimpse of her studio rehearsals – but there was an unexpected surprise in store for fans.

WATCH: Molly Rainford and Hamza Yassin surprise Strictly fans as they partner up for rehearsal

While Molly's 127k followers were expecting to see her dancing with Strictly pro, Carlos Gu, it was actually revealed that Molly had teamed up with her co-star Hamza Yassin to take on the Cha Cha in rehearsals.

Sharing a sweet video of herself dancing with Hamza, the pair could be seen mastering the steps together while their dance partners observed from the sidelines, counting them in. After nailing the routine, both Molly and Hamza could barely contain themselves, as they hugged and cheered together.

Captioning the heartwarming video, Molly wrote: "When the pros are slacking, we take matters into our own hands @hamzayassin90."

Responding to his co-star's video, Hamza then replied: "Hahahahahaha love it!! Xxx."

The video has also sparked a reaction from fans, who absolutely loved seeing Molly and Hamza partnering up. "This is so cute," wrote one. "This is utterly joyful," added another.

Molly will take to the dancefloor on Sunday for the semi-final of Strictly Come Dancing

Meanwhile a third penned: "Absolutely brilliant, maybe this is a twist for coming series. Get the celebrities paired up to do a dance one week, with their pros on the sidelines cheering them on. Love you both, hope you both make the final."

Despite the stakes getting higher and higher every week, fans will no doubt be delighted to see Molly and Hamza having fun behind the scenes. For the semi-final, Molly and her partner Carlos will be dancing the Paso Doble to Survivor by 2WEI ft Edda Hayes, as well as the American Smooth to Easy On Me by Adele.

As for Hamza, the wildlife cameraman and his partner, Jowita Przystal are taking on the Charleston to Pencil Full Of Lead by Paolo Nutini and the Waltz to What The World Needs Now by Burt Bacharach. We can't wait to see how they get on!

Also in the semi-final are Fleur East and Vito Coppola, Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez, and finally, Will Mellor and Nancy Xu.

