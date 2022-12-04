Strictly's Molly Rainford pays tribute to Carlos Gu after facing dance-off for fourth time The actress took to Twitter

Strictly Come Dancing star Molly Rainford has shared a tribute to her dance partner Carlos Gu after the pair landed in the bottom two for the fourth time on Saturday night.

The couple, who performed the Charleston in the dance-off, were up against Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima in the results show.

WATCH: Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu in tears after gaining their highest score with show-stopping charleston

Taking to Twitter after the judges made the unanimous decision to save her, Molly wrote: "Carlos, I'm so proud of us, whichever way we did it we're officially semi-finalists. I couldn't do any of this week after week without you, you're amazing! Thank you for being YOU!"

In a separate tweet, she said: "I'm feeling so blessed to still be in this competition. Thank you to everyone who did vote and support us, I couldn't be more grateful and thank you to the judges for keeping my @bbcstrictly dream alive for another week."

Fans took to the comments to share their support for the singer, with one person tweeting: "Loved your dance so much, my favourite of the night!!! You're such a great dancer and do not deserve to be in the dance off. Good luck for next week!!!" while another added: "Molly, you are wonderful and your charleston was amazing. I was shocked to see you in the bottom two again, but I am so glad that the judges saved you. Good luck for semi-final week!!"

Molly and Kym found themselves in the bottom two on Saturday

A third person commented: "You so didn't deserve to be in the dance off Molly - keep your chin up and showing that beautiful smile. Enjoy every moment as I know you are - keeeeeep dancing."

Luckily for Molly, she was saved from elimination, which meant that, sadly, Kym and Graziano had to leave the competition. The professional dancer praised the Morning Live presenter while chatting to Tess Daly.

"I will be part of your family forever, I think we became friends from the very first day," he said.

Molly shared a heartfelt message to Carlos after landing in the dance-off again

"I know you've learnt how to dance, but I have learnt so much from you, you are a warrior. You're going to be in my heart forever, we're going to be together many times, because I know I have found a friend for life."

