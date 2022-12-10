Hi-de-Hi! actress Ruth Madoc dies aged 79 following surgery - details

Hi-de-Hi! actress Ruth Madoc has passed away at the age of 79, her agent has confirmed.

The Welsh actress, best known for her iconic role as Gladys Pugh in the 1980s BBC sitcom about a holiday camp in the late 50s, sadly died in hospital on Friday afternoon after undergoing surgery for an accident she had suffered earlier in the week. Ruth was also known for her appearances in Calendar Girls, Little Britain and Benidorm.

Her agent, Phil Belfield of talent agency Belfield & Ward Ltd, said in a statement: "It is with much sadness that we have to announce the death of our dear and much loved client Ruth Madoc."

Describing her as a "unique talent loved by many", her agent continued: "Ruth passed away on the afternoon of Friday 9th December while in hospital following surgery for a fall she had earlier in the week, which had led her to have to withdraw from panto in Torquay.

Ruth passed away in hospital aged 79 after undergoing surgery following an accident

"From film work such as Fiddler On The Roof and Under Milk Wood with Richard Burton and her iconic TV performance as Gladys Pugh in Hi De Hi! and more recently in Little Britain and on stage with Calendar Girls (the play and the musical), plus recent acclaim in short films Skinny Fat and Cardiff, she was truly a national treasure and was looking forward to getting back on the road in 2023 with The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

"A real legend of the British entertainment scene, she was one of a kind and a unique talent loved by many. She is gone far too soon. Our hearts are broken!

Ruth is remembered for her iconic role as Gladys Pugh in the 1980s BBC sitcom

"Thoughts are with her daughter Lowri, her son Rhys and all of her family."

Ruth had been due to appear in a performance of Aladdin at the Princess Theatre in Torquay. Prior to the news of her death, the theatre company confirmed she would be unable to take part in the pantomime.

They tweeted on Thursday: "Following an accident earlier this week, after medical assessment, regretfully Ruth Madoc is no longer able to appear in this year’s pantomime of Aladdin at the Princess Theatre in Torquay."

