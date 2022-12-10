Gogglebox fans react after two surprising baby announcements Last night's episode of Gogglebox was full of surprises!

Marking the series finale of Gogglebox, last night's episode was full of surprises – including two baby bombshells! In a heartwarming turn of events, fans initially learned that Ellie Warner is expecting her first child with boyfriend Nat Eddleston after she showed her sister, Izzi, a photo of her latest baby scan.

READ MORE: Gogglebox stars and their children who never appear on show

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gogglebox's Ellie Warner showcases dramatic living room transformation

"I went for a scan on Saturday. That's the picture," she said, later joking that it "looks like a jellied alien."

Following Ellie's news, Pete Sandiford then revealed further into the episode that he and his wife Paige Yeomans are pregnant with their second child. Speaking to his son Jimmy, Pete could be seen telling the adorable tot: "You're going to have to make the most of the attention Jimbers, now you're going to have a little brother or sister coming. You're going to have to milk it!"

Ellie Warner and boyfriend Nat are expecting their first baby together

Cuddling her nephew as Pete spoke of the pregnancy, Sophie Sandiford could barely contain her excitement, telling Jimmy: "Yeah you're going to be a big brother."

Sparking a huge reaction from fans, both Ellie and Pete have been inundated with well wishes and congratulations on social media since the finale aired, particularly on Twitter.

MORE: Gogglebox stars' private rooms you don't get to see on TV

READ: Inside Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford's home with brother and sister-in-law

"2 new babies on #Gogglebox what lovely news," wrote one. "Aww!! Another gogglebox baby! Two announcements in one ep!" added another. Meanwhile a third penned: "2 Gogglebox babies @C4Gogglebox congrats #gogglebox."

Pete and his wife Paige are set to welcome their second child

Viewers will no doubt be hoping for an appearance or two from the new Gogglebox babies once they make their arrival but until then, we can hopefully count on plenty of updates from the next season, which is yet to be announced.

It was back in 2021, that Pete Sandiford welcomed his firstborn, Jimmy, telling HELLO! and other press: "It's a bit overwhelming, got it all going on at the moment! I've been up all night, I slept on the train here - got suitcases under my eyes, you just got me at a good time now."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.