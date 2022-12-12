Good Morning Britain viewers saying same thing about major change to show The programme was broadcast from Whiston hospital

Good Morning Britain was broadcast live from Whiston hospital in Merseyside on Monday morning and viewers have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the show's change in location.

Hosted by Kate Garraway and Richard Madeley, the ITV programme aimed to bring viewers "unprecedented access to this busy, working hospital to see what's really going on in our urgent care centres when you need them the most," according to GMB's official Twitter page.

Kate and Richard were set up in the Outpatients department of the hospital, with the GMB desk situated in front of the hospital's reception desk. Throughout the programme, the two presenters would move to different areas of the hospital to interview various patients and staff members.

Taking to Twitter, many viewers expressed their concern about the show being set up in front of the department's reception desk, with some worried that the crew would get in the way of hospital staff trying to work.

One person wrote: "What's more stressful, working in an overstretched hospital or dealing with GMB presenters screeching at each other in reception while trying to get on with the job????" while another added: "Why? There is NO advantage of doing this in a working hospital. Go back to the studio …. Please!"

A third viewer commented: "I am not sure what the point of that is tbh. We all know hospitals are very busy and the staff pushed."

The show was broadcast live from Whiston Hospital on Monday

Thankfully, Kate reassured viewers that the GMB team wasn't getting in the way of anyone working at the hospital throughout the programme. At one point, she even cut an interview with Dr Amir Khan short so that members of staff could walk past the camera crew.

Not all viewers were concerned about the show's new location, however, with one person tweeting: "Was a bit sceptical about this at first but enjoying this discussion."

