GMB's Susanna Reid shares shock reaction after 'failure' interview

Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid has revealed that she thought her career was "finished" after a "failure" interview on BBC Breakfast some years ago.

The 51-year-old, who hosted the BBC news programme from 2003 until 2014 alongside the late Bill Turnbull, said she didn't have the confidence to interrupt a talkative politician during her first live show.

"Bill Turnbull taught me everything at the beginning of my career and was an amazing friend," she said in the December issue of Woman&Home.

"I did my first live shift on BBC Breakfast alongside Bill 20 years ago, and remember doing an interview with a politician who spoke non-stop for three or four minutes. I didn't have the confidence to say, 'Let me stop you there.'"

She continued: "Afterwards I thought, 'What an utter failure! My career as a broadcaster is finished!'

"We came off-air and Bill said, 'You didn’t muck up. You'll get better. It happens to all of us.'

Susanna has hosted GMB since 2014

"He could have been critical, disdainful or looked down his nose at me, but he was so kind," she added.

The mum-of-three also opened up about her future on GMB, which she has hosted since 2014, and viewers will be pleased to know that she's not going anywhere anytime soon!

"I love Good Morning Britain so much," she said. "Doing what I do is an enormous privilege. It's a pillar of my life. I wouldn't want to do anything else!

"I've been doing breakfast TV for as long as I've been a mum. That's two decades of getting up at 3.45am!"

Susanna with co-host Richard Madeley

Susanna fronted the show alongside Piers Morgan before he left in March last year. Since then, she has hosted with various presenters, including Rob Rinder, Adil Ray, Richard Bacon, Martin Lewis and Richard Madeley.

She previously revealed that she doesn't have a favourite co-host, telling Lorraine Kelly on her ITV show earlier this year: "Whoever is on screen, the relationship has to work and so they are all talented in their own ways and they've all got a wealth of unique experience to bring to the programme and again it's a privilege working with them all."

The January issue of Woman&Home is on sale on 8 December 2022.

