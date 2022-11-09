GMB's Susanna Reid 'loses it' at guest while defending show - viewers react Fans praised the journalist for her interviewing skills

Good Morning Britain viewers praised Susanna Reid's interviewing skills on Wednesday's show after she "shut down" a spokesperson from Just Stop Oil.

MORE: GMB's Susanna Reid forced to apologise after shocking on-air moment

The presenter and her co-host Ed Balls welcomed Sam Johnson onto the show to discuss the disruption caused by the environmental activist group.

Loading the player...

WATCH: GMB's Susanna Reid impressed viewers after shutting down activist guest

Sam claimed that the disruption would end as soon as the government makes a statement that it will stop all new oil and gas.

The debate soon became heated when Sam claimed that the media isn't talking about the issues regarding climate change.

Clearly offended by the comment, Susanna asked him: "Have you watched this programme?"

Sam responded: "No," prompting Susanna to defend the ITV programme, saying: "So you don't have any idea what this programme does.

MORE: Susanna Reid's exercise routine: how the GMB star looks so great

MORE: GMB's Susanna Reid speaks out about 'curse' of social media live on air

"You have no idea who our meteorologist is, Laura Tobin, who is one of the most outspoken people on climate change, who has written an entire book on what we each need to do as individuals on climate change and you have the audacity to come on here and say that we're completely distracted and not talking about the issues, we talk about them every single morning Sam."

Susanna and Ed welcomed Sam Johnson onto the show

She continued: "You're not getting people on your side, including people who would naturally be sympathetic to your cause."

The 51-year-old then shut down the debate, saying: "Sorry, I'm going to end it there because you've already said that you don't watch and you don't care."

Viewers of the show were quick to react to the interview on Twitter. While one person criticised the star for "losing it" on "national television", most viewers praised the journalist for her interviewing skills.

Viewers praised Susanna for her interviewing skills

One person tweeted: "@GMB what fantastic reporting and presenting from Ed Balls and Susanna Reid this morning. Shutting down the stop oil guy who was talking absolute rubbish and instantly closing down the interview. It's just a shame he was given airtime in the first place," while another added: "Love how Susanna Reid completely pumped that Just Stop Oil activist on GMB. She took him to the cleaners."

A second fan commented: "Susanna Reid absolutely DESTROYED that bloke!" while another added: "#SusannaReid Talk about putting someone in their place!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.