Piers Morgan sparks major fan reaction as he reunites with GMB's Susanna Reid The presenter left the show in March last year

Piers Morgan sparked a major reaction from fans on Twitter after reuniting with his former Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid at the Who Cares Wins Awards on Tuesday.

Tweeting a snap of Piers with his arm around his former 'TV wife', he wrote in the caption: "Reunited! Great to see my old TV wife ⁦@susannareid100⁩ at ⁦@TheSun #WhoCaresWins awards last night.

WATCH: Piers Morgan storms off GMB set halfway through show

"She didn't even nag me," he added.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, saying they missed seeing the 57-year-old on the ITV morning show.

One person tweeted: "Best TV partnership, miss you guys hosting together," while another added: "The dream team back. Miss your morning banter on Good Morning Britain. Looking great."

A third follower commented: "Good photo of you both, miss you being together on GMB!!" while another agreed, adding: "You guys were TERRIFIC together on GMB!!!"

Piers, who has hosted his own programme, Uncensored, on TalkTV since April this year, departed from GMB in March 2021. The broadcaster left the show after it was revealed that he was being investigated by TV watchdog Ofcom after comments he made about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey. The organisation received more than 41,000 complaints following his remarks.

Susanna and Piers were reunited earlier this week

In September the same year, Piers was cleared by the watchdog, which ruled that his controversial comments did not breach the broadcasting code.

The journalist returned to ITV earlier this year to promote his new show and addressed his dramatic exit from GMB. Chatting to Lorraine Kelly on her daytime programme, he said: "Let me be clear, I only regret that ITV tried to make me apologise for something I genuinely believe. I didn't believe most of what was coming out of Meghan Markle's mouth when she spoke to Oprah Winfrey, mainly because some of the things she was saying were immediately proven to be complete nonsense."

Piers left the show in 2021

He went on to say: "Just to be clear, I didn't want to leave. It wasn't my choice to leave. I was just told, 'You've got to apologise or you have to leave.' I said, 'Why would I apologise for something I believe?'

"I don't think anyone, by the way, should apologise for an honestly held opinion."

He finished by adding that he enjoyed his time at GMB and "loved" working with Susanna. "We sort of fired off each other, then we sort of understood each other and just at the moment the marriage was really flourishing, we have to suddenly get divorced," he said.

