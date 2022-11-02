GMB's Susanna Reid forced to apologise after shocking on-air moment Viewers reacted to the blunder on Twitter

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid was forced to apologise to viewers during Wednesday's show after a guest swore on-air.

The presenter, along with her co-host Ed Balls, welcomed journalist Andrew Pierce onto the programme to discuss the news that the former health secretary Matt Hancock will be heading to the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

WATCH: Matt Hancock stripped of Tory whip for entering I’m A Celebrity…

In a heated moment, Andrew said: "He's a [expletive]... I can say that, can't I?"

Susanna quickly interjected: "No! Apologies, everyone."

Viewers of the ITV morning show were quick to comment on the moment on social media, with one person tweeting: "Andrew Pierce on GMB calling Matt Hancock a [expletive] twice, quality!" while another added: "Andrew Pierce on #GMB 'Matt Hancock is a [expletive]' [laughing face emoji]. Happy Wednesday everyone!!"

A third fan commented: "Laughed out loud at you calling him a [expletive] and @susannareid100 almost disappearing under her desk," while another wrote: "Andrew Pierce calling Matt Hancock an [expletive] on #GMB at 6:30 in the morning is TV gold."

Susanna was forced to apologise after Andrew Pierce swore

The on-air blunder comes just a day after it was reported that the former health secretary had been suspended as a Conservative MP after planning to enter the I'm a Celeb jungle as a late arrival.

Simon Hart, the Conservative chief whip, said Matt's decision to join the line-up was "serious enough" that it would warrant a suspension, explaining: "Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect."

Matt Hancock is heading into the jungle

The deputy chairman of West Suffolk’s Conservative Association, Andy Drummond, jokingly told PA that he was looking forward to seeing the former health secretary take on the famous eating trials on the show, saying: "I’m looking forward to him eating a kangaroo’s penis. Quote me. You can quote me that."

