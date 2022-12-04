Helen Skelton shares candid insight to family life following show-stopping routine The Strictly star is so down-to-earth!

Helen Skelton wowed both judges and the public on Friday night with her incredible performance of a Fosse-inspired routine on Strictly Come Dancing.

But it was back to real life for the rest of the weekend, as the busy mum-of-three shared some family time with her children – and gave her social media followers an insight into her life off-camera.

The Countryfile presenter took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted a cosy image of herself lying by the fire with her baby daughter Elsie under one arm, and one of her son's legs lying across hers.

Giving a mock-rueful look to the camera, the star wrote: "Tis the season to watch Home Alone 750 times," adding two heart-eyes emojis.

Helen shares two sons and a daughter with her ex, rugby player Richie Myler. Eldest son Ernie is seven, Louis is five and little Elsie is almost one, having been born last December.

Helen posted a new photo from her home

Speaking to HELLO! in an exclusive interview back in January, she revealed that the newborn's middle name had a special meaning for her family.

Helen said: "We were always going to have Kate as a middle name after my cousin, who sadly passed away when we were in our 20s. I was really close to her; she was a scientist and crazy cool."

Her sons also loved the little girl's first name for a very special reason.

The star shares three children with her ex, Richie Myler

"The boys loved the name Elsie as it has an E and an L at the beginning," Helen revealed. "Mind you, if the baby had been a boy, Louis wanted to call it Wolverine. We said: 'Okay, we'll put it on the list!'"

Helen and Richie announced their split in April earlier this year and the sportsman is now expecting his fourth child with girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill.

