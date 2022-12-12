Strictly fans amused as they spot 'unfortunate' wardrobe mishap in Sunday's show Hamza Yassin wore a kilt for his Charleston…

Strictly Come Dancing fans were left feeling amused by Hamza Yassin's slight wardrobe mishap in Sunday night's show.

MORE: Strictly's Hamza Yassin moved to tears after judges reveal how he changed show forever

For his first dance of the semi-finals, the wildlife photographer performed the Charleston to 'Pencil Full of Lead' by Paolo Nutini with his partner Jowita Przystal.

Loading the player...

WATCH: A Charleston jam-packed with joy from Hamza and Jowita

The 32-year-old was sporting a tartan kilt and a waistcoat for the performance, and fans were quick to notice a slight wardrobe malfunction during the dance.

"Love Hamza's enthusiasm on #strictly but the camera angle was unfortunate given the initial shots under the kilt," wrote one fan on Twitter, while another added: "Hamza needs to learn the basics of wearing a kilt... keep your legs shut if you are seated," dropping a laughing face emoji.

A third person tweeted: "Oh lol Hamza. We all know what's worn under the kilt now," while another wrote: "Hamza showing us what is kept up a kilt."

MORE: Strictly's Molly Rainford shares surprising video with co-star - and fans react

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing: All the contestants for the Christmas special revealed

Many fans also praised the star for his dance, with one person tweeting: "Hamza was amazing in his Charleston wow! He's just incredible isn't he?" while another added: "Brilliant Charleston Hamza and dancing wearing a kilt too!! That's brave."

Fans were quick to point out Hamza's minor wardrobe malfunction

Judge Craig Revel-Horwood agreed, telling the presenter: "You were very brave, darling, wearing a kilt in a Charleston."

The dance earned Hamza an impressive score of 39 out of 40 from the judges, and after scoring a 37 for his Waltz, he landed the top spot on the leaderboard.

The humble presenter couldn't help but shed a tear following his Waltz after judge Motsi Mabuse praised his incredible lifts.

"You've lifted the level of lifts on Strictly," she said.

The dance earned the couple an impressive 39 points

Monday's results show will reveal which couples have made it through to the grand final next week, with Fleur East, Will Mellor, Helen Skelton and Molly Rainford all having fought alongside Hamza for a spot in the show.

The results programme will air on Monday 12 December at 8.15pm on BBC One.

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.