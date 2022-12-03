Gemma Atkinson responds to husband Gorka's risqué Strictly routine with Helen Skelton

Gemma Atkinson's husband Gorka Marquez took the ballroom by storm on Friday night with his dance partner Helen Skelton as they performed a rather risqué routine - and you won't believe what Gemma said about the number.

Taking to social media, the doting mother penned a string of applause emojis as she reshared a clip from the official Twitter account of Strictly Come Dancing which showed a sensational snippet from the pair's performance.

Captioning the clip were the words: "The power, the sass Helen's found her inner Sally Bowles on the dance floor with Gorka #Strictly @HelenSkelton @gorkamarquez."

The jaw-dropping Fosse-inspired routine went on to receive huge praise from the judges with Anton Du Beke confessing he felt "emotional" watching Helen dance after seeing her progress and journey through the week. The pair then went on to receive a 39 overall.

Helen and Gorka smashed their performance

Gemma and Helen appear to have developed a very special bond during the competition, as the Countryfile presenter told Closer Magazine: "She understands what it's like when you're in my shoes, so I feel like I get the benefit of that support [as well as Gorka's]."

Their close bond comes as no surprise as this week wasn't the first time Gemma shared her support for the former Blue Peter Star.

During week four of the competition, Helen went through a difficult time and after their fabulous Paso Doble performance, the professional dancer shared a heartfelt message to his partner in their post-routine interview.

Gemma is so supportive of the dance partners

He encouraged her to believe in herself and praised her for being a lovely person and an "amazing" mum.

Gemma certainly agreed via her Instagram Stories, and alongside a clip of Gorka's touching words, added a gif of hands clapping and the words: "Absolutely!!!! What he said!!!"

Before the judges revealed the pair's scores, Gorka sweetly said: "Can I just say something? I know you have been having a difficult time and I know you've been made to feel like you're not beautiful, or good enough, or anything but if you don't believe in yourself, I believe in you.

"Everybody here believes in you. Your family. It doesn't matter how many times I say or the judges say it or anybody says it, it's only you [who] is the one that's going to make the change and the one who needs to believe in you because you are an amazing woman, very inspirational, an amazing mum and incredible dancer. So believe in you, please."

